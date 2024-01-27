As the International Court of Justice [ICJ] moves forward on genocide charges against Israel for its war in besieged Gaza, a growing number of Americans are supporting the allegations.

That has been particularly true among young voting-age Americans.

Polling released on Wednesday indicates that those aged 18-29 are far more likely to agree that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza than other age groups.

Forty-nine percent said so, compared to a little more than one-third of the general public, according to data from the Economist/YouGov poll.

Anadolu Agency asked more than 100 people in the nation's capital, all of whom fit into the 18 - 29 age group used in the survey if they would be willing to speak on the record about their views on Gaza.

The vast majority declined after hearing the word "Gaza," but of the eight who would speak on the record, all agreed Israel's actions constituted genocide.

"I think it's an unjust, Apartheid-esque killing of masses of people. That is a genocide," Zachariah John, a 20-year-old junior at Georgetown University, told Anadolu during an interview just off the campus grounds.

The sentiments were shared by all of those with whom Anadolu spoke.

Justin, a 21-year-old Georgetown student who did not provide his surname, concurred with John, saying he "unequivocally" believes Israel is carrying out genocide in the blockaded enclave, whether looking at the strict legal definition, or what many people assume.

"Even in just the popular understanding of genocide, I think this is genocide. It's just happening at maybe a slower pace than what Americans think genocide is. I think most people would agree that the Holocaust is the worst genocide in history. But that doesn't mean that nothing can hold a candle to it in terms of it being genocide," he said.

"I think that what's happening now is an ongoing one, and in 40 years, the people who said nothing will realise that it was genocide, except then it will be too late to do something about it," he added.

Caitlin, another 21-year-old Georgetown student who also declined to give her last name, said it is "quite evident" that Israel is conducting genocide.

"Israel has clearly violated so many parts of the Geneva Conventions. We see videos from journalists in Gaza of buildings that are housing civilians being bombed and children who are being indiscriminately slaughtered, and see pictures of men being rounded up and stripped and kneeling on the ground," Caitlin said.

"All of these clear violations of human rights are happening in front of the world, and the US government, and so many other Western governments, are continuing to fund Israel despite all of that," she said.