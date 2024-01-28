WORLD
Iran sends three satellites into space with Simorgh rocket amid tensions
'Mahda' was described as a research satellite, while the 'Kayhan' and the 'Hatef' were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively.
Footage released by Iranian state television showed a nighttime launch for the Simorgh rocket. / Photo: AP
January 28, 2024

Iran has simultaneously launched three satellites for the first time using the Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier rocket developed by the Ministry of Defence.

One satellite weighing 32 kg and two nano-satellites of less than 10 kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450 km, with the two smaller devices aimed at testing narrowband communication and geopositioning technology, the state-run IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Footage released by Iranian state television showed a nighttime launch for the Simorgh rocket. The footage's details showed that it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.

IRNA named the launched satellites 'Mahda', 'Kayhan-2' and 'Hatef-1'.

It described the Mahda, the larger satellite, as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication respectively.

Mahda, built by Iran's Space Agency, is meant to test the accuracy of the Simorgh rocket in delivering multiple cargoes to space.

'Country’s legitimate right'

Iran launched its Soraya satellite into orbit this month with a rocket built by the elite military Revolutionary Guards, raising concerns among European powers that the space launch vehicle's technology could be used for the development of long-range ballistic missile systems.

Iran on Saturday dismissed European countries’ condemnation of its launch of the Soraya satellite, saying peaceful technological advancement in the aerospace field was the country's legitimate right.

The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

UN sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile program expired last October.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
