North Korea has fired another round of cruise missiles, according to Seoul's military, extending a week-long flurry of tests that Pyongyang has said include a new generation of weapons.

South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)" on Tuesday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies "are conducting a detailed analysis", the JCS said. "Our military is cooperating closely with the US while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea's activities," it added.

Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jettisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramping up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.

Pyongyang has accelerated weapons testing in the new year, including tests of what it called an "underwater nuclear weapon system" and a solid-fuelled hypersonic ballistic missile.

