Indonesian police said they have arrested three Mexicans for alleged robbery on the resort island of Bali that left a tourist from Türkiye badly wounded.

The arrests were made Saturday at a villa in Ungasan village of Badung district in Bali where the Mexican men had been staying since December 7 as tourists, Bali police spokesperson Jansen Avitus Panjaitan said on Tuesday.

The three men who were arrested and a fourth Mexican man broke into a villa near the popular tourist spot of Kuta last week after pointing their guns at a security guard and forcing him to surrender, Panjaitan said.

The four men armed with three guns sprayed bullets toward several guests who ran out of the villa for safety. The suspects stole US dollars and Indonesian currency worth about $5,900 from the villa and shot a 39-year-old Turkish man in his stomach, left hand and left back chest, police said.