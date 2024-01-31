TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM: Montreux Convention ensures regional security
Discussion out of question on agreement regulating passage of ships through Turkish Straits, Hakan Fidan says during visit to Romania
"The Montreux Convention continues to serve as a guarantee of the region's security," Hakan Fidan told reporters in the Romanian capital Bucharest / Photo: AA
January 31, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the importance of the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage of ships through the Turkish Straits, for the Black Sea region.

"The Montreux Convention continues to serve as a guarantee of the region's security," Hakan Fidan told reporters on Wednesday in the Romanian capital Bucharest following talks with his counterpart Luminita Odobescu.

He emphasised that Ankara is implementing the accord, signed between 10 nations including both Türkiye and Romania, in an "impartial and meticulous" manner and reiterated that any discussions on it are out of the question.

Fidan noted that during their meeting, he and Odobescu discussed recent developments in the Balkans and the Middle East, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Turkish foreign minister once again called on Israel to implement provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice earlier this month and declare an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

RelatedTürkiye reiterates dedication to Montreux Convention provisions

Two million people 'left to die'

Israel has been continuing its attacks on Gaza, where survivors face challenges of hunger and epidemic diseases.

"The prevention by Israel of humanitarian aid and medical supplies from entering Gaza should never be accepted by the international community," asserted Fidan.

"We cannot and should not remain silent as two million people are left to die under bombardment, hunger, and epidemic diseases," he said, calling on the international community "to take decisive action once again to prevent this massacre."

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The onslaught has killed more than 26,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced 85 percent of the blockaded enclave's population, and created conditions for famine. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack.

The International Court of Justice, in its interim ruling in the genocide case filed by South Africa, ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians.

Tel Aviv also has to submit a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to give effect to this order within one month.

SOURCE:AA
