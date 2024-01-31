BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Global air travel returns to pre-Covid levels
With a 30.4 percent annual surge, domestic travel in 2023 surpassed its pre-virus levels by 3.9 percent, while international traffic was 11.5 percent below its 2019 levels despite a 41.6 percent rise from 2022.
Global air travel returns to pre-Covid levels
There was also strong growth in domestic travel in India and the United States. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2024

Air travel has taken another major leap in 2023 rising to 94 percent of 2019 levels as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday that domestic travel in key markets such as China, India and the United States had led the rebound but it expected a "normal" growth rate in 2024.

Based on revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), travel in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone was 98.4 percent of where it was four years earlier, Iata said.

"The restoration of connectivity is powering the global economy as people travel to do business, further their educations, take hard-earned vacations and much more," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

He called on governments to take a strategic approach to maximize the benefits of air travel in the post-pandemic era.

"That means providing cost-efficient infrastructure to meet demand, incentivizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production to meet our net zero carbon emission goal by 2050, and adopting regulations that deliver a clear cost-benefit," he explained.

Lockdowns and border closures starting in March 2020 devastated the airline industry, with travel for the full year falling to 34.2 percent of 2019 levels. Recovery was slow, rising to 41.6 percent in 2021 and 68.5 percent in 2022.

Recommended

Slow recovery for international travel

IATA said national travel was recovering faster than international flights.

Domestic flights reached 104 percent of their 2019 RPK, driven by an end to travel restrictions in China, where travel rose 139 percent from the previous year.

There was also strong growth in domestic travel in India and the United States.

International travel has been slower to recover, rising last year to 88.6 percent of 2019 levels.

Flights to and from the Asia-Pacific region were at 72.7 percent of 2019's numbers, while to and from Europe were 93 percent and North America at 101.4 percent.

Iata represents 320 airlines accounting for 83 percent of the world's travel.

RelatedIstanbul Airport claims 'World's Best' title, sweeping five awards
SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul