Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that the economic effect of the introduction of AI technologies in Russia has already reached some 1 trillion roubles ($11 billion), and by 2030 it will exceed 10 trillion roubles ($110 billion).

"This indicator will add almost 6 percent to GDP to the Russian economy," Mishustin said on Friday at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakh city of Almaty.

According to Mishustin, Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models.

Difference in approaches

Mishustin has also said that Russian and Western artificial intelligence (AI) have different pictures of the world. The difference in approaches makes impossible using the Western AI in the process of decision making, he added.