WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian PM: Economic impact of AI in Russia to exceed $110B by 2030
Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
Russian PM: Economic impact of AI in Russia to exceed $110B by 2030
Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms. / Photo: Reuters
February 2, 2024

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that the economic effect of the introduction of AI technologies in Russia has already reached some 1 trillion roubles ($11 billion), and by 2030 it will exceed 10 trillion roubles ($110 billion).

"This indicator will add almost 6 percent to GDP to the Russian economy," Mishustin said on Friday at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakh city of Almaty.

According to Mishustin, Russia is one of the three world leaders in the development of digital technologies and is actively developing its artificial intelligence models.

RelatedUK spy chief: China, Russia racing to master artificial intelligence

Difference in approaches

Mishustin has also said that Russian and Western artificial intelligence (AI) have different pictures of the world. The difference in approaches makes impossible using the Western AI in the process of decision making, he added.

Recommended

"Artificial intelligence thinking depends on the training dataset and reflects the specifics of the country of origin. So, in the 'brains' of the Russian GigaChat and the Western ChatGPT, there are actually different pictures of the world. Different understanding of what is good and what is bad. And when allowing AI solutions to critically important industries - for example, science, medicine, industry - it is important to use models that meet country's own national interests. And we take this into account," he emphasized.

Russian companies have been launching several artificial intelligence platforms, the biggest projects are Alice of Yandex IT company and GigaChat of Sber conglomerate, consisting of bank, insurance, IT, and other companies.

The Russian AI's help users by answering their questions, following instructions, or just communicating with them.

However, they do not talk politics and their capabilities in other languages than Russian are limited.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA