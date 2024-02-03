The number of dengue fever cases in Brazil since January 1 is four times higher than the same period last year, government data has shown, ahead of the launch of a vaccination campaign.

In the first four weeks of 2024, 262,247 probable cases were recorded, compared to 65,366 in the same period last year, according to the latest figures available from the Brazilian Health Ministry's database.

Fabio Baccheretti, president of the National Council of Health Secretaries, pointed to high temperatures as a major factor behind the spread of the mosquito-born illness.

"The record temperatures at the end of last year, with the El Nino phenomenon, are a new and determining factor," he told AFP.

Dengue fever has killed 29 people this year in Latin America's largest country, and an additional 173 deaths are being evaluated for possible links to the disease.

Mosquito-borne dengue, which can cause hemorrhagic fever, infects an estimated 100M to 400M people yearly around the world, although most cases are mild or asymptomatic, the World Health Organization says.

"We are seeing that dengue is spreading in areas that were previously free in Brazil, so we must follow this phenomenon closely," Baccheretti warned.

Strained health services

Health services are already under strain in many metropolitan areas in Brazil due to the rising caseload.