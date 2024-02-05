CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Heavy snow halts trains, cancels over 100 flights in Tokyo
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the snowfall was expected to peak Monday night, with up to 55 centimetres predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.
Heavy snow halts trains, cancels over 100 flights in Tokyo
Passersby walk on the snow-covered street as the snow falls in Tokyo, Japan. / Photo: Reuters
February 5, 2024

Heavy snow has hit the Tokyo area, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday that the snowfall was expected to peak on Monday night, with up to 55 centimetres (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than 1 centimetre (0.4 inches) was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

About 40 people received minor injuries from slipping in the snow, NHK public television reported.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.

RelatedMore snow expected in Japan after hundreds of vehicles trapped on highway
Recommended

Cancelling flights

About 550 passengers on two Yurikamome automated trains that got stuck between stations had to walk to the next stop, NHK reported.

More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were cancelled as of Monday afternoon, according to the airport.

More than 14,000 homes in Tokyo and five nearby prefectures were out of power, presumably due to the snow, Tokyo Electric Power Co. said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism urged drivers to avoid nonessential trips and use winter tyres or tyre chains.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter