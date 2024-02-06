Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan promised to heal the wounds of the victims of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes that hit the southern part of the country.

"The pain of the lives we lost in the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes that we experienced a year ago continues to burn our hearts as fresh as the first day," Erdoğan said on X to mark the first anniversary of the powerful quakes that killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others.

'Disaster of the century'

The destruction experienced in 11 provinces, which are among the most ancient settlements in human history, was "truly enormous," the President said.