A few years ago, American political scientist Bruce Gilley wrote a thought-provoking yet controversial piece about the legacy of colonialism. The thesis of his article was not only to defend colonialism but to make a case for why it should be “reclaimed”, considered “legitimate”, and even “resurrected”.

However, the author completely ignored the nature of the relationship between the coloniser and colonised – that is, the relationship relying upon the total control of the coloniser and their absolute domination over the colonised.

The legacy of imperialist European powers over much of Asia, Africa and Latin America goes back centuries. European colonisers killed tens of millions of indigenous people across North and South America.

Belgium killed over ten million Congolese people alone between 1835 and 1840, while the Dutch killed over 300,000 people in Indonesia during the same period. France killed more than 1.5 million Algerians during its 132-year occupation starting in 1830. Italy wiped out millions of Libyans, while Britain starved perhaps as many as 35 million people in India during its 89-year occupation.

Colonisers hide their colonial expeditions under the mantra of “spreading Western civilisation”. They obscure their real purpose and quest for wealth, control, and power by calling their campaigns “mandates”, “protectorates”, and “commonwealths”.

They use massacres, destruction, and mayhem, not just against peoples and societies but also against cultures, traditions, history, and memory.

They apply all means, ways, and tools, as nothing is beyond their limit: divide and conquer, bribe and pamper, kill and lynch; essentially, they employ all tools of death, especially if one dares to resist.

They have the guns and powder, the bombs and planes, the tanks and artillery; massacring, oppressing, starving, torturing, transferring, exiling, enslaving, dehumanising, raping, pillaging, and looting, all in the name of “the White man’s burden to liberate dark-skinned peoples”.

Oftentimes, colonisers came with the aura of the Puritans and civilised people, moralising and evangelising – gun in one hand and the Bible in the other.

The justification for their dehumanisation was to claim that their victims could “feel no pain”, that “the only language they understand is force”, that “the Black man’s brain is different,” that the other races, be it African, Arab, Indian, or Asian are “inferior,” or “barbarians, fanatics, radicals, fundamentalists, terrorists, backwards, extremists, ignorant, uncivilised”; that they don’t respect “their women” or “law and order,” and “cannot be trusted.”

Any resistance or opposition to the colonial project must then be crushed and annihilated, destroyed and obliterated.

In order to end colonisation, Poka Laenui reminds us, the colonised usually goes through several stages of the decolonisation process: discovery and recovery, mourning, dreaming, commitment, and action.

The last phase would usually entail resistance in its comprehensive forms, political, economic, social, and cultural, as well as the prospect of resorting to armed struggle.

After over a century of the Zionist onslaught, it’s this last stage, action and resistance, that the Palestinian people are now undergoing.

For over a century, the Palestinian cause has represented one of the last vestiges of the decolonial struggle. From its inception in the late 19th century, the Zionist enterprise was organised as a settler-colonial movement with the goal of violently uprooting the indigenous people of Palestine and replacing them with Jewish communities from around the world.

To realise this goal, Zionism has, throughout its long history, utilised three paradoxical narratives.

The first was to manipulate the belief that Jews are not only the chosen people but also belong to the “enlightened” Western historical experience.

Hence, they constitute the “Israeli exceptionalism” paradigm, just like the examples of European or American exceptionalism in bygone eras, and therefore represent a continuation of the West’s civilising mission.

Their second notion was to ironically argue that they had historically been the victims of European racism, abuse and persecution, culminating in the pogroms and Nazi Holocaust.

Consequently, such enormous suffering would then be used to justify their settler-colonial project, or as the former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir once put it: “After the Holocaust, Jews have the right to do anything they want,” since they are the ultimate 'victims'.

But in order to carry out the Zionist enterprise to its eventual objective of brutally uprooting Palestine’s indigenous population, a third narrative had to be constructed. At its core, it’s to dehumanise and degrade their Arab victims, particularly the Palestinians.

From early on, Zionist leaders were very explicit about their plans to force and drive out the Palestinians from their homes in an ethnic cleansing campaign.