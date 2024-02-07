TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence minister meets Kurdish officials in northern Iraq
Türkiye's diplomatic endeavours aim at strengthening counterterrorism collaboration with the Kurdish regional authorities, given the PKK terrorists' frequent exploitation of northern Iraq as a sanctuary for plotting terror attacks.
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA
Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, accompanied by Chief of General Staff General Metin Gurak.

On Tuesday evening, "Guler travelled from Baghdad to Erbil and held a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, head of the Kurdish Regional Government," said the National Defence Ministry on X.

Barzani and Guler discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts.

After meeting President Barzani, Guler met with Masrour Barzani, the KRG's prime minister. According to the ministry, regional defence and security issues were discussed during the meeting.

Guler also held talks with Aydin Maruf Selim, the KRG's minister of state for minority affairs and a member of the Iraq Turkmen Front Executive Committee, and "exchanged views on defence and security issues in the region," the ministry added.

Following his meeting with Selim, Guler met with Iraqi Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.

Baghdad visit

The KDP, led by the Barzani family in Erbil, supports Türkiye’s cross-border operations against PKK terrorists in the region.

Moreover, the regional government is engaged in a direct conflict with the PKK.

Before proceeding to Erbil, Minister Yasar Guler and the Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak visited Baghdad on Tuesday.

"Minister Yasar Guler, after being welcomed by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani. Afterwards, he was welcomed with a military parade by his Iraqi counterpart Sabit Muhammed Riza El-Abbasi," the National Defence Ministry said on X.

They also met with Qasim Mohammad Jalal al Araji Hussaini, Iraq's national security adviser.

"During his visit to the Interior Ministry, Guler met with Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir al Shammari focusing on mutual and regional defence and security issues," said the ministry.

Guler and Gurak also visited the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad.

