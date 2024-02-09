CLIMATE
Spain logs warmest January since records began
The unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter lured people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain.
People walk along the seashore at the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, Spain. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 9, 2024

Spain has logged the warmest January since records began in 1961, with average temperatures last month reaching 8.4 degrees Celsius (47.1° Fahrenheit), 0.4 degrees above the previous record in 2016, the Environment Ministry has said.

The ministry said on Wednesday the weather was "extremely warm" in the south and centre of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as the subtropical Canary Islands.

It was "very warm" in the north and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, staying "normal" only in some parts of the northeastern Ebro Valley.

The temperature in continental Spain also exceeded the average for that month in the period 1991-2020 by 2.4 degrees.

The unseasonably warm weather in the middle of winter lured people to beaches and outdoor cafes across Spain.

In December, temperatures across Spain had already smashed records as a mass of hot air swept over the country, pushing the mercury close to 30 degrees Celsius in the south and delaying the start of the ski season.

The dry and sunny weather has also exacerbated a long-running drought in the regions of Catalonia and Andalusia.

Scientists have linked scorching temperatures and dry and windy conditions experienced in many parts of the world, including southern Europe, to the climate crisis.

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

