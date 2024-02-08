Thursday, February 8, 2024

1726 GMT — After days of speculation that change was coming, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was thankful for the service of the outgoing Gen. Valery Zaluzhny — a military leader popular with troops and the general public.

"Today we had a frank discussion about what needs to change in the army. Urgent changes," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.

"I have offered General Zaluzhny to continue to be part of the team of the Ukrainian state. I would be grateful for his consent," Zelenskyy wrote.

Oleksandr Syrsky, who commanded Ukraine's lightning Autumn 2022 counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, will take Zaluzhny's place, Zelenskyy said.

"The tasks of 2022 are different from those of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new realities as well. In order to win together," Zaluzhny said after his long-rumoured dismissal was announced.

1807 GMT — US Senate votes to begin work on precarious Ukraine aid package

The US Senate voted to move forward on a sweeping package of aid for Ukraine and Israel after a larger deal that included stringent immigration curbs was shot down by Republicans.

Even if it advances from the Senate, the fallback bill -- which includes around $60 billion for Kiev as it battles a two-year military offensive by Russia -- faces an uphill climb to President Joe Biden's desk as it lacks support among the Republicans who run the House of Representatives.

1805 GMT — Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia has said it had secured the release of 100 of its prisoners of war in the latest swap since Moscow accused Kiev of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"On 8 February, as a result of negotiations, 100 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, which added that Moscow had handed over 100 Ukrainian servicemen in return.

Russia said its men will be brought to Moscow for rehabilitation in military medical centres.

1612 GMT — EU lawmakers worry about Russia 'influence agents' among them

EU lawmakers expressed worries Thursday about Russian "interference" in European democracy, including by using "influence agents" among them and encouraging right wing parties to undermine support for Ukraine.

In a vote carried 433 to 56, the European Parliament adopted a nonbinding text condemning "continuous efforts by Russia to undermine European democracy through various forms of interference and disinformation".

1353 GMT — Polish PM: US Republicans should be ashamed for not backing Ukraine aid

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Republican senators in the United States should be ashamed for blocking a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, saying former US President Ronald Reagan would be "turning in his grave".

"Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today," Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

"Shame on you."

1346 GMT — UN panel demands Russia halt 'forcible transfer' of Ukrainian children

Russia must end the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine and provide information about those already taken and ensure they are returned home, a UN committee said.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, a panel of 18 independent experts, pressed Russia on the deportation allegations during a regular review of its record last month.

Committee vice chair Bragi Gudbrandsson told reporters the experts had concluded there was "evidence of forced transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia".

Ukraine says that 20,000 children have been forced to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022.

1057 GMT — Scholz calls for more aid to Ukraine ahead of talks with Biden

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the European Union and the United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden.

"We must find a way to all do more together," Scholz said in Berlin, adding that what had been promised by Europe and the United States to Kiev in its fight against Moscow was "still not enough".

Scholz's visit to key ally the United States comes as a $60 billion aid package for Kiev pushed by Biden has become held up in the Senate amid Republican chaos. EU leaders last week agreed to 50 billion euros ($54 billion) of aid for Ukraine, overcoming months of opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.