Friday, February 9, 2024

1605 GMT — Poland's defence minister has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had "zero credibility" despite denying any intent to invade Poland amid Moscow's two-year assault on neighbouring Ukraine.

"Nothing can make us let down our guard... and such words certainly do not cause this, on the contrary," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

"The more someone repeats that something is not planned, the more suspicious you must be, especially with such words," said Kosiniak-Kamysz, who is also Poland's deputy prime minister.

In an interview released on Thursday with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Putin said it was "out of the question" for Russia to invade Poland or Latvia.

1735 GMT — Scholz, Biden to hold Ukraine aid talks amid Senate impasse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the US Congress to approve a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine's military ahead of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

"Without US help, the situation in Ukraine would be very complicated," he told a press conference, urging Congress to act "very soon."

1724 GMT — Ukraine says Russian strike kills three, injures four

Ukraine said a Russian strike on the northeastern region of Sumy killed three people and wounded four others.

Ukraine's interior minister, Igor Klymenko, said the victims were in a village "workshop of an agriculture firm" that was hit.

Klymenko said Russia launched seven guided bombs in the Sumy district.

1639 GMT — Ukrainians praise ousted army chief, voice fears over successor

The dismissal of Ukraine's popular army chief Valery Zaluzhny spread anger and dismay across the war-torn country -- from the streets of Kiev to the frontline.

"I'm honestly shocked and I'm not the only one," a 46-year-old soldier, speaking anonymously from the frontline Donetsk region, said.

Olga Krut, a 33-year-old on maternity leave in Kiev, said Zaluzhny "is the only person who really thought about Ukraine".

1613 GMT — In Kiev, bipartisan US Congress delegation vows to get Ukraine aid through

A bipartisan delegation of US Congress members came to Kiev to meet with Ukraine's president as they sought to give assurances they would do their part to get crucial, stalled military aid legislation through the House of Representatives.

The delegation consisted of four members of the House Intelligence Committee: Republicans Mike Turner and French Hill, along with Democrats Jason Crow and Abigail Spanberger.

"The United States is working diligently in the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the funding that is necessary in 2024," Turner said.

1018 GMT — Ukraine's military chief says success contingent on innovation

Ukraine's new armed forces chief said that Ukraine's path to victory in the war against Russia was contingent on constant innovation in the way it fights the war, singling out technological elements like drones and electronic warfare.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi also promised to protect the lives and health of Ukrainian service personnel, as well as ensure reliable logistics.

1005 GMT — Moscow calls Ukraine's new Russian-born army chief a traitor, says he won't win

Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said Ukraine's new Russian-born army chief was a traitor, while the Kremlin said the appointment would not alter the outcome of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Looking at the biography of the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Syrskyi one feels a sense of hatred, contempt, and disgust," Medvedev wrote on his official Telegram channel.

"Disgust for a man who was a Soviet Russian officer, but became a Bandera traitor, who broke his oath and serves the Nazis, destroying his loved ones. May the earth burn under his feet!" said Medvedev.

Separately, the Kremlin said it did not believe that a change at the top of Ukraine's military leadership would alter the outcome of the conflict.

0943 GMT — Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source

Ukrainian drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, causing a large fire at the site in an operation conducted by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters.

The source who declined to be identified said SBU drones had also attacked Russia's nearby Afipsky oil refinery, but that the results of the operation were still being clarified.

Regional authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had broken out at the Ilsky oil refinery and had been extinguished in around two hours. It gave no details of what caused the fire or its impact on the refinery's output.

0931 GMT — Kremlin, commenting on purported Mariupol death toll, accuses Ukraine of many civilian deaths

The Kremlin said it had not yet reviewed an assessment by Human Rights Watch on how many people had been killed in the city of Mariupol but accused Ukrainian forces of being responsible for many civilian deaths there.