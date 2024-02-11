WORLD
Al Shabab claimed attack in Somalia kills UAE, Bahraini military personnel
Soldiers were targeted during their training duties, with two others wounded and the UAE vows to collaborate with Somalia in investigating the incident.
A Somali army official stated that the attacker was killed in the shooting. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 11, 2024

Three Emirati soldiers and a Bahraini officer were killed in an attack in Somalia, where they were training the Somali national army, the United Arab Emirates' defence ministry has said.

The soldiers were "exposed to a terrorist act" while "performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces", the ministry said Saturday in a statement on social media platform X.

Two others were wounded in the incident, the ministry said, without giving further details.

The UAE "continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the sinful terrorist act", the statement added.

Attack claimed by Al Shabab

A Somali military source said that the gunman was a member of the Somali army who opened fire inside a training camp in the capital Mogadishu, killing and injuring an unknown number of people including soldiers from the UAE.

"The shooting was carried out by a member of the army who stayed in the camp. He was killed in the shooting," said a senior Somali army official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.

The attack was claimed by Al Shabab, an armed group that has waged a violent insurgency against Somalia's central government and its foreign backers for over 15 years.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud sent his condolences "to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates over the death of the military officers in Mogadishu who came to assist in rebuilding the Somali army".

"We condemn in our strongest terms this heinous act in which these officers were killed. I have instructed an urgent investigation on the matter," he said in a post on X.

The United Arab Emirates and Somalia signed a military and security cooperation agreement in January 2023.

SOURCE:AFP
