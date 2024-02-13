Operating with an ideological motive of a revolutionary state, Iran's military projects have become a closely monitored subject, which occasionally draws interest from regional and international players.

Historically, it was Iran’s missile programme that used to be a headache for Western diplomats. However, in recent years, Tehran’s investments and development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems have come under the spotlight.

The widespread use of Iran's UAVs by non-state actors has played a significant role in deepening regional crises.

Various countries, which produce armed drones have shared technology and sold their products. But Iran’s supply of armed drones to non-state actors has added a new dimension to military confrontation.

Despite lacking advanced technology and equipment, Iranian UAVs, unlike those held by many countries, have been portrayed as successful projects through propaganda efforts.

However, practical observations reveal that they have not demonstrated the expected performance, as evidenced by reports from Ukrainian soldiers who stated that these UAVs can be easily brought down even with light weapons from several kilometers away.

In essence, Iran's UAV projects, rather than being successful military projects with advanced technology, are important in the context of deepening regional crises, being frequently utilised by non-state actors and serving as a propaganda tool for Iran's revolutionary and expansionist rhetoric.

In numbers lies the strength

One crucial dimension of Iran's defense doctrine is the Swarming Tactic, which involves sending a horde of low-cost drones and rockets in direct of the enemy.

Iranian officials know that their conventional military stands little chance against the US and Israeli military in an all-out war. Hence, Iran has adopted a defense strategy known as the Swarming Tactic, characterized by defense and mass attacks.

From the Iranian perspective, the most suitable method to target US bases and warships in the event of a military attack on the country is to launch kamikaze boats and UAVs.

This tactic, which Iran-linked Houthis have successfully deployed against Saudi Arabia, aims to create a crisis and establish a front line across a vast geography, primarily through the Shia militia groups known as the Resistance Axis.

One of the tools these Shia militia groups are expected to use within the framework of the Swarming Tactic is the Iranian-produced UAVs, particularly the Shahed series drones.

Iranian UAV attacks

Among the UAVs in the inventory of the Iranian military, the most prominent are Ababil-3, Mohajer-6, Saegheh, Shahed, H-110 Sarir, Fotros, Karrar, and Kaman-22 UAVs.

The Shahed series of UAVs have gained the most attention from the international media due to their use by Russian troops in the ongoing Ukraine war.

For instance, a report by the Ukrainian Air Force on December 21, 2023, claimed that Russia targeted Ukraine with 3,700 Iranian-produced Shahed UAVs over nearly two years war.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated on the same day in a television program that "every night, 10-15 regions are under attack by Shahed UAVs," revealing that Ukraine's air defense had successfully downed 2,900 UAVs launched by Russia.

According to open-source information, Moscow began using Iranian-produced Shahed UAVs in the Russia-Ukraine war starting in September 2022, gradually ramping up the attacks. Iran, however, countered these claims by asserting that it had sold these UAVs to Russia before the outbreak of hostilities.

An investigation by the Russian media outlets Protocol and RZVRT revealed that Iran and Russia established a joint factory for the production of Shahed UAVs. According to the findings of these outlets, the factory was established in the Alabuga region of Tatarstan after the war broke out.

Additionally, the Prana Network hacker group claimed to have hacked the email servers of Sahara Thunder, a company affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, facilitating arms sales to Russia.

According to the shared documents, an agreement was reached between Iran and Russia for the production of 6,000 Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs, with a price offer of $193,000 per unit. Another offer of $290,000 per UAV was allegedly made for a smaller order of 2,000 units. The total sales amount was claimed to be finalised at $1.8 billion after adding licensing fees.

Vadym Skibitskyi, the Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), stated on January 15, 2024, that Russia was producing around 330-350 Shahed kamikaze UAVs per month.