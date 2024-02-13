The UN has voiced concern at tensions in Senegal after President Macky Sall delayed this month's presidential poll and urged swift probes into at least three deaths during protests.

"We are deeply concerned about the tense situation in Senegal," Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the United Nations rights office, told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva.

Sall's decision to push back the February 25 vote plunged Senegal into a crisis which has sparked deadly clashes between demonstrators and police.

"Following reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters and restrictions on civic space, we call on the authorities to ensure that they uphold Senegal's long-held tradition of democracy and respect for human rights," Throssell said.

She said at least three young men were killed and 266 people, including journalists, reportedly arrested across the country.

Internet access suspended