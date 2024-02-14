The United Nations' special envoy for Yemen has called for immediate action to end the "dangerous escalatory cycle" in the war-torn country, particularly given recent attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

"I am engaging the Yemeni parties and relevant regional actors to support deescalation in the Red Sea to protect the mediation space in Yemen," Hans Grundberg told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Three things need to happen in the immediate term to create an off-ramp to this dangerous escalatory cycle," Grundberg said.

He called for regional deescalation, for all parties to refrain from "military opportunism" and for progress towards a mediated agreement to be protected.

The Houthis say they are showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's bombardment, by attacking shipping, which has prompted subsequent US and British air attacks.

Yemen 'not a footnote'

As recently as December, painstaking negotiations were gaining ground and the United Nations said the warring parties had agreed to work towards "the resumption of an inclusive political process."