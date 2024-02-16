Türkiye has promising economic prospects. However, it needs exports and new external markets, to grow sustainably. This matters particularly in an era where cross-border deficits, financing of these external deficits, and dependence on commodity imports are gaining an ever-increasing prominence.

Likewise, current account (CA) deficits have also long been deemed the ultimate source of almost all evil hovering over modern economies. The concept itself is a measure of external deficit and demonstrates the saving-investment imbalances of a nation. A measure of how productive and prudent an economy is.

From the external finance needs to the exchange rate dynamics, and strong domestic demand to the inflationary trends, it affects all economic factors. External deficits or extreme foreign-source dependence might also make the economy vulnerable to external shocks. The trade deficit, and hence exports, is an essential factor in this dynamic.

Türkiye, on the other hand, is a dynamic and competitive economy with rising self-reliance in energy, defense, manufacturing, and even agriculture. At some point, through the end of the 2010s, Türkiye has even set a short CA surplus course between 2019 and 2021. However, CA balance has since turned negative again. Yet, the new economy team is determined to fight against this disease.

Accordingly, Türkiye has a new focus to bring down the trade deficit (currently close to $100 billion) and the CA deficit close to $50 billion now (the 2022 figure was also around $49 billion).

As per the official long-term plans, the country is aiming to decrease its CA deficit to 4 percent of GDP in 2023. The end of the medium-term-plan (MTP) target for 2026, on the other hand, is 2 percent.

Financing these deficits is another issue. Huge energy and gold imports are raising financing needs. Domestic nuclear and other renewable energy investments are surely crucial at this point. However, part of decreasing these external finance needs is also increasing trade in national currency, which has reached almost 822 billion liras (around $28 billion) in 2023.

Hope in times of despair

Despite the unfavorable external dynamics, Turkish export figures are strong. After all, debt accumulation, monetary tightening, and rising rates in the West (since at least the beginning of 2022) as well as the stagnant outlook in Europe and the US have already brought foreign demand down.

Weak global growth and trade, due to high rates and geopolitical risks, have negatively impacted all the world economies. The twin earthquakes, which caused widespread destruction in Southeast Türkiye last year, posed another major downside risk.

Regardless, Turkish exports have recently been revitalised thanks to rising tech investments and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture. Annual exports are already at $255.8 billion in 2023 (even over the 255 billion target in the MTP). This is, meanwhile, the highest export figure in the history of the modern Turkish Republic.

Nowadays, particularly defense, aviation, auto, electronics, IT, jewelry, software, and even agricultural sectors play a significant role in strong Turkish export figures. Defense exports alone, for instance, have reached a historic $5.5 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the global monetary tightening cycle is also over, as of the end of 2023. Even a further potential new expansionary cycle is expected in 2024 (mainly due to fears of new recessions, as is clear from the latest data from the UK). Furthermore, recovering Europe and the other current leading export markets could together lead to a rise in exports.

Concurrently, Türkiye has surely been consistently growing (starting with 1.9 percent GDP growth in 2020, a strong 11.4 percent in 2021, 5.6 percent in 2022, and another expected 4.4 percent year-on-year in 2023). The primary driver of this trend, Turkish exports, have also hit record highs post the COVID-19 pandemic, raising its share in total global exports to over 1 percent.

Finding new markets

Türkiye is gradually transforming into a leading global production and export hub. The country aims to boost its exports, leveraging sound infrastructure and a high technology foundation built in particular during the past 20 years.

For instance, the Turkish export figures were at $36 billion in 2002. In 2023, it is expected to be almost 8 times this measure 21 years ago. Notably, since the beginning of the second half of 2023, Turkish exports have been posting record monthly figures. And this fact certainly has something to do with the country's post-election new economic policies, formed after the May 2023 elections.

Furthermore, Türkiye is also focusing on exports in higher unit value. Investments in new technologies, and high-tech industries should keep up productivity and propagate efficiency.

Comparing the Turkish foreign trade data by manufacturing industries (based on their technology intensity), on the other hand, demonstrates that high-tech industries’ share in exports is particularly on the rise. Aviation, auto and electronics sectors are just a few such sectors.