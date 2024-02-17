Yale University has issued an apology for its connection to slavery after several years of research and study that it said it undertook into its formative ties to the slave trade.

"Today, on behalf of Yale University, we recognise our university's historical role in and associations with slavery, as well as the labour, the experiences, and the contributions of enslaved people to our university's history, and we apologise for the ways that Yale's leaders, over the course of our early history, participated in slavery," the US educational institution said in a statement.

In recent years, a growing number of institutions have formally apologised for their historical role in the transatlantic slave trade.

A desire to confront racist legacies in the US picked up momentum in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.