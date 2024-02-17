Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation of the Directorate of Communications has debunked a false claim circulating on social media regarding the use of Turkish-made missiles by the Israeli army in the Shujaiyye neighbourhood of Gaza.

The claim was based on multiple images uploaded with the description suggesting that shell fragments found in Gaza were from Turkish missiles.

The center clarified that Türkiye and Israel do not engage in any ammunition trade, direct or indirect, regarding the defence industry.

The images in question, according to the center, do not even clearly depict parts of any ammunition.

Additionally, the Turkish defence industry does not use the term "made by" for branding purposes. This statement comes amidst ongoing conflict and misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.