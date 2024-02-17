Tens of thousands of people have marched in Türkiye's metropolitan Istanbul to protest Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza as part of a "Global Day of Action," calling for a ceasefire and for the Rafah border crossing to be opened to allow much-needed humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians.

The protest began on Saturday as people marched from Sultanahmet Square to Eminonu in Istanbul, carrying Palestinian and Turkish flags. With fervent chants and banners, tens of thousands demanded an end to the campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing Israel has been carrying out in Gaza.

People of all ages from different regions of the country participated in the protest, filling the streets with passionate voices united in their mission to stand up for justice and solidarity with the war-torn city.

18-year old high school student Halegul Kurtas was one of them. She came to the march with brochures listing brands that support the occupation, and distributed them to the attendees in an effort to encourage boycotts.

"Our presence here is to express our support for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, to make our stance clear, and to revive the dormant consciousness of humanity through this march. I will always be standing with Palestine," she tells TRT World.

50-year-old Cemal Kilic, who resides in Australia, shared his sense of fulfilment for actively participating in both protests in Australia and the demonstration here in Türkiye, emphasising the significance of showing solidarity across borders.

"I've been in Istanbul for six weeks. In Australia, we have been protesting in the city centre every week since this massacre began. I attended 12 of them, maybe 80,000 to 100,000 people gather every week," he says.

"Today, we are here to make our voices heard to the world against Israel's oppression. We cannot do anything physically, but we would like to be the voice of the Palestinian people at least," Kilic adds as a group carrying a banner reading "Stop killing children!" passes by.

'The US is complicit'

Amidst the crowd, numerous slogans criticising Washington echoed, chanting "The US is complicit in Israel's genocide in Gaza".

Another protester, 25-year-old psychologist Safiyegul Dokmez, says: "As a human being, irrespective of religion, language, or race, we are here to support the Palestinian people."

"There is an increasing oppression by Tel Aviv day by day, and while we expect more support worldwide, some countries, led by the US, are turning a blind eye to Palestine."

55-year-old retiree Sevil Karagoz also expresses her views on the ongoing crisis: "For over four months now, Israel has been perpetrating genocide and massacres against the Palestinian people."

"The US is complicit in this ethnic cleansing through its arms aid and support. The US bears just as much responsibility for this genocide as Israel," she says.

"As individuals, what else can we do? We protest, we boycott, we exert every effort, and we demand the opening of the Rafah border crossing. We stand for the liberation of the Palestinian people," Karagoz adds.