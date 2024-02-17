Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has accused Ethiopian security forces of trying to block his access to the African Union summit, with Mogadishu describing it as a "provocative" act.

Mohamoud's claims on Saturday come amid a feud between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu over a deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland giving the landlocked country long-sought access to the sea.

"This morning when I prepared myself to come and attend the closed session of the summit, the Ethiopian security blocked my way," Mohamoud told reporters in Addis Ababa, after later gaining entry to the venue for the meeting.

He said he had tried again with another head of state, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, but they were also blocked from the AU headquarters.

"A soldier with a gun stood in front of us and denied us access to this facility," he said.