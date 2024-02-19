Four years have passed since a far-right extremist in Hanau, Germany, massacred nine people, including four young individuals from the country’s minority Turkish community.

The individuals who lost their lives in this fatal attack include Gokhan Gultekin, Sedat Gurbuz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtovic, Vili Viorel Paun, Fatih Saracoglu, Ferhat Unvar, and Kaloyan Velkov.

The assailant, 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen who targeted two shisha bars, namely Midnight Shisha Bar and Arena Bar and Cafe in a German town on February 19, 2020, injured five others.

Before the attack, Rathjen posted a 'manifesto' on the internet in which he advocated for genocide and shared conspiracy theories about migrants.

It is not the first time he revealed his intentions, as he also communicated with German authorities through the letters in which he shared his opinions.

The assault impacted Hanau’s rooted migrant community who has come there as guest workers and took German residence as the years pass, leaving many in a sense of lingering insecurity.

Suspected links of German institutions to far-right extremism

Not an isolated event in Germany's recent history, the Hanau incident followed two other right-wing extremist attacks in 2019—the assassination of Walter Lubcke and the anti-Semitic Halle Synagogue attack.

In the 2019 synagogue incident, right-wing extremists murdered a pro-refugee legislator in Kassel, increasing concerns about far-right terror in the country.

These racially motivated attacks showed a historical blind spot in identifying neo-Nazi motivations behind such atrocities, as German authorities have long overlooked far-right extremism and neo-Nazi groups' activities.

After the attack, Germany was prompted to establish the Cabinet Committee for the Fight Against Racism and Right-wing Extremism.

It is followed by the adoption of 89 measures, backed by a budget of approximately one billion euros, to combat right-wing extremism and racism.

The country's domestic intelligence agency also classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party as suspected extremists and placed them under surveillance in March 2021.

However, these measures did not alleviate the threat of far-right racism as the perpetrator of Hanau attack’s father, Hans-Ger Rathjen, continued open threats to families of the victims through the letters he sent.

