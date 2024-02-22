Anti-Muslim hate incidents in the UK have more than tripled following the outbreak of the Israeli war on Palestinians in Gaza, a monitoring group said.

On Thursday, Tell MAMA said it had recorded 2,010 such cases in the four months since Hamas's attack against Israel on October 7 sparked the recent conflict.

That was the largest recorded number of cases in a four-month period, said a statement from the organisation, which was set up to monitor and report such incidents.

The latest figures were up from 600 incidents over the same period in 2022-2023, a rise of 335 percent.

"We are deeply concerned about the impacts that the Israel and Gaza war are having on hate crimes and on social cohesion in the UK," said Tell MAMA director Iman Atta.

"This rise in anti-Muslim hate is unacceptable and we hope that political leaders speak out to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hate, like anti-Semitism, is unacceptable in our country."

Mainly women targetted

Tell MAMA said that 901 cases occurred offline while 1,109 were online. Most of the offline incidents took place in the British capital London, it added.