As Ramadan approaches, Canadian Muslim groups have unanimously said that members of Parliament won't be welcome in any mosque unless they publicly condemn Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

The message was delivered on Thursday in an open letter signed by more than 300 prominent Muslim institutions and groups including the influential National Council of Canadian Muslims.

"If you cannot publicly commit to all of the above, respectfully, we cannot provide you with a platform to address our congregations," said the letter.

"Ramadan is about humanity. This Ramadan more than ever, only those MPs who share in our commitment to humanity will be welcome to address us in our sacred spaces."

The holy month of Ramadan is scheduled to begin on March 10.

The letter also urges lawmakers to stop the "flow of arms and military equipment to the [Israeli] government" and to defend the "right of Canadians to express solidarity with the Palestinian people without fear of reprisal."