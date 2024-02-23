Polish farmers have said that they would block a key frontier road into Germany as part of a growing protest over European regulations and cheaper imports.

Protesters plan to block the main A2 highway from Warsaw to Berlin at the Slubice frontier post for 24 hours starting from Sunday, Dariusz Wrobel, a spokesman for the farmers' protest movement, told AFP on Friday.

Polish farmers have already staged demonstrations at the border with Ukraine, holding up Ukrainian agricultural imports. Other European farmers have also held angry protests in recent weeks.

Polish farmers say they are targeting the European Union's so-called Green Deal on energy, transportation and taxation that is part of the 27-nation's bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They say they have been especially hit by increased taxes and other rules.

The initiative "is unacceptable in its current form," Wrobel said.

Border protests