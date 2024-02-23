WORLD
3 MIN READ
Polish farmers plan to block key border road to Germany as protests spread
Polish farmers say they are targeting the European Union's so-called Green Deal on energy, transportation and taxation.
Polish farmers plan to block key border road to Germany as protests spread
Farmers say they have been especially hit by increased taxes and other rules./ Photo: AFP
February 23, 2024

Polish farmers have said that they would block a key frontier road into Germany as part of a growing protest over European regulations and cheaper imports.

Protesters plan to block the main A2 highway from Warsaw to Berlin at the Slubice frontier post for 24 hours starting from Sunday, Dariusz Wrobel, a spokesman for the farmers' protest movement, told AFP on Friday.

Polish farmers have already staged demonstrations at the border with Ukraine, holding up Ukrainian agricultural imports. Other European farmers have also held angry protests in recent weeks.

Polish farmers say they are targeting the European Union's so-called Green Deal on energy, transportation and taxation that is part of the 27-nation's bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They say they have been especially hit by increased taxes and other rules.

The initiative "is unacceptable in its current form," Wrobel said.

RelatedEU under pressure to defuse farmers' anger

Border protests

Recommended

The farmers also oppose imports of agriculture products from countries outside the EU "that do not conform to European norms", Wrobel said.

The highway protest at the German border would start at 1200 GMT on Sunday and would be just a warning.

"We expect results and we are ready to launch a much wider movement," Wrobel said.

The farmers had planned a 25-day blockade but reduced it after talks with local authorities and business leaders.

The farmers' protest on the Ukraine border has worsened relations with its neighbour despite Poland being a strong supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

After the war started the European Union opened up its market to Ukrainian products in a move of support, but the farmers say imported produce does not meet EU standards and is undercutting their own production.

RelatedEU farmers join hands, block borders to protest agricultural policies
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington