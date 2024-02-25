CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'No Other Land' wins best documentary award at Berlin Film Festival
The documentary film depicts Palestinian displacement from a village in the occupied West Bank amid illegal Israeli settlers' violence and army raids.
'No Other Land' wins best documentary award at Berlin Film Festival
No other land Israeli settlers' violence in the occupied Palestinian territories./ Photo: others
February 25, 2024

A film on illegal Israeli settlers' violence in the occupied Palestinian territories has won the best documentary award at the Berlin Film Festival.

“I'm here celebrating the award, but also (it's) very hard for me to celebrate when there are tens of thousands of my people being slaughtered, massacred by Israel in Gaza,” Basel Adra, the co-director of No Other Land, said on Saturday night.

He thanked the jury and the festival for the award and called on Germany to change its policy toward Israel and Gaza.

“I ask one thing from Germany, as I am in Berlin here, to respect the UN calls and stop sending weapons to Israel,” Adra said, receiving loud applause from the audience in the Berlinale Palast.

Recommended

The documentary film, made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, shows how Palestinians were forcibly displaced from a village in the occupied West Bank amid illegal Israeli settlers' violence and Israeli army raids.

The film shows how a young Palestinian activist, Basel Adra, documents the gradual demolition of the villages in his home region by Israeli soldiers. At some point, he meets Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, who supports him in his efforts.

The documentary film about life and struggle against Israel’s occupation and forced expulsion policies also won the Berlinale’s Panorama Audience Award.

RelatedPalestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history
SOURCE:AA
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz