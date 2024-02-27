BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin soars above $57,000 as dollar awaits Fed meeting
Dollar held steady as investors awaited US economic data for clues on the Fed's future rate policy, while Bitcoin surged on purchase.
Bitcoin soars above $57,000 as dollar awaits Fed meeting
Investors are watching economic data this week for clues on possible Fed rate cuts, impacting the dollar. / Photo: AA
February 27, 2024

The dollar traded on the back foot on Tuesday, as markets looked ahead to a week of US economic data that will provide fresh signals on how soon the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin soared to a more than two-year high above $57,000 after enterprise software firm MicroStrategy Inc announced it had bought about 3,000 more of the tokens for $155 million.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers including the euro and yen, traded flat at 103.77 in Asian time, following a 0.17 percent slide on Monday.

Markets have all but ruled out a cut at the Fed's March meeting and have recently pushed back expectations for a cut to June from May, CME's FedWatch Tool showed, following strong US consumer and producer price data.

RelatedBitcoin breaks $50,000 mark for first time in two years
Recommended

Dollar slipping

US durable goods data is due later on Tuesday, while January's US personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, will be released on Thursday.

"A still softish DXY (dollar index) doesn't quite convey the USD's story right here ... and, if anything, key upcoming event risk can potentially fuel another leg up," Westpac's head of FX strategy, Richard Franulovich, wrote in a note.

"The bulk of DXY's gains this year have unfolded over just a handful of marquee sessions, and outside that it has been decidedly consolidative," he said. "The lacklustre DXY in recent days looks mostly like a continuation of that profile."

The dollar slipped 0.13 percent to 150.485 yen, as Japan's currency firmed following the release of figures showing consumer inflation stayed at the Bank of Japan's 2% target, rather than dipping below it for the first time in nearly two years, as economists had forecast.

Related'Big game hunting': Crypto ransom attack payments hit record $1B in 2023
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul