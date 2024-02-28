A cluster of wildfires has scorched the Texas Panhandle, including a blaze that grew into one of the largest in state history, as flames moved with alarming speed and blackened the landscape across a vast stretch of small towns and cattle ranches.

Authorities warned on Wednesday that the damage to communities on the high plains could be extensive.

The largest fire — which expanded to more than 3,367 square kilometres — jumped into parts of neighbouring Oklahoma and was only about three percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The largest fire recorded in state history was the East Amarillo Complex fire in 2006, which burned over 3,600 square kilometres and resulted in 13 deaths.

Authorities had not reported any deaths or injuries as of Wednesday morning while huge plumes of smoke billowed hundreds of feet in the air.

But officials warned residents of potentially large property losses.

"There was one point where we couldn't see anything," said Greg Downey, 30, describing his escape from the flames as flames bore down on his neighbourhood.

"I didn't think we'd get out of it." "When we came out, the sky had gone black."

Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall described the charred terrain as being "like a moonscape. ... It's just all gone."

Kendall said about 40 homes were burned around the perimetre of the town of Canada, but no buildings were lost inside the community.

Disaster declaration

Authorities have not said what ignited the fires, but strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes.

Near Borger, a community of about 13,000 people, emergency officials at one point late Tuesday answered questions from panicked residents on Facebook and told them to get ready to leave if they had not already.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties. The encroaching flames caused the main facility that disassembles America's nuclear arsenal to pause operations Tuesday night, but it was open for normal work on Wednesday.

The blazes tore through sparsely populated counties on the vast, high plains that are punctuated by cattle ranches and oil rigs.

The main fire, known as the Smoke House Creek Fire, had grown to more than half the size of the state of Rhode Island. It is five times larger than on Monday when it began.