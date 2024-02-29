Türkiye has ranked 18th among 193 countries in the field of media and communication on the Global Soft Power Index 2024 data prepared by the international brand evaluation organisation Brand Finance.

"The increasing inclusiveness, effectiveness, reliability, and accessibility of our work in the field of media and communication on an international scale were the determining factors in this climb," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X on Thursday.

Türkiye rose in the list by 10 places compared to the previous year.