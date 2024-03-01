Palestinian journalist Said Arikat has been covering United States foreign policy for several administrations. Arikat, who is a correspondent for an occupied East Jerusalem-based newspaper called Al Quds, often goes viral for his sometimes tense exchanges with US State Department officials during their regular briefings.

Arikat recently sat down with TRT World to talk about the Israeli war on Gaza, shifting US foreign policy and how he keeps calm and carries on as the only Palestinian in the briefing room.

TRT World: How long have you been doing this work?

Said Arikat: Well, I've been going to the State Department for the better part of a quarter of a century. So I've been doing it for a long time with the exception of a short hiatus, five years, in which I served as the United Nations spokesman in Iraq between 2005 and 2010. I've been doing this since the late 1990s, basically.

I have seen the Democrats and Republicans, maybe four or five different administrations. Let's see, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and then, of course, the two terms of (Barack) Obama and one term of (Donald) Trump, and now this.

TRT World: Does it change?

Said Arikat: I think I would be too pretentious to think that it is the same. There are fundamental differences, and especially on the Palestinian issue now in terms of what they do. The US policy on the ground, it's a different thing altogether. But in rhetoric, yes, there is quite a difference, especially with the previous administration.

Until the Trump administration, the US rhetoric was pretty standard on the Palestinian issue. So they would say they're opposed to (illegal Jewish) settlements, or they would say they support a two-state solution.

Then we had a fundamental change with Trump and (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo, who basically said that settlements were not illegal, that the settlements were not inconsistent with international law and that the Palestinians have to forgo their right to return and so on.

So now we have not seen what the Biden administration promised to do. They did not fulfil their promises. They did not. From the very small steps like reopening the PLO office in Washington to the reopening of the American consulate in East Jerusalem, none of this happened. And of course, we have not seen any of the (peace) talks restarted.

And then finally, we saw this horrific war that has been totally supported by the administration.

TRT World: How often do you go to the press briefings?

Said Arikat: I go to the press briefings almost every day. You know, whenever the press briefing takes place, I go and there aren't very many Palestinian journalists in town. So I go there not to advocate, but to ask and probe on a very important issue. Obviously, it is very important because there's a great deal of consideration on this issue by any administration.

And so I try to be there to ask questions that pertain to my city. I am from East Jerusalem. My newspaper is in East Jerusalem. It's been published there since 1951. That's a very long time.

I get asked quite a bit, how do you keep calm? And it's difficult. I mean, there are times that I feel like throwing my shoes or just getting up and leaving. - Said Arikat

TRT World: We've seen some of the answers that the State Department has given to questions. How do you just not throw your shoe (like an Iraqi journalist once famously did)?

Said Arikat: I get asked quite a bit, how do you keep calm? And it's difficult. I mean, there are times that I feel like throwing my shoes or just getting up and leaving.

But I understand where they're coming from. I mean, I worked as a spokesman for the United Nations, so I know that you have to basically propagate the party line. The administration doesn't really have many answers. But I have to state it for the record, I have to be there for the record as much as it can be frustrating.

You have to go on. It's not like in 2011. I asked a great deal about the Arab countries, the Arab Spring and so on. So it's not really just Palestinian-centric. I covered the area. I cover security issues. I cover foreign policy. I raise issues and questions on Ukraine, on Türkiye, and many other places.

But my focus is of course, the Palestinian issue, because it is also omnipresent and just in terms of drama is larger than life.

TRT World: Are you usually the only Palestinian in the room?

Said Arikat: Most of the time, yes. There are other Palestinian journalists who come from time to time, but they work for other non-Palestinian organisations. But I would say, overwhelmingly, I'm the only Palestinian.

TRT World: You have been described as the voice of Palestinians in DC or the voice of Palestinians at the State Department. How do you feel about that?

Said Arikat: I wouldn't go that far. I'm not really the voice of the Palestinians. The Palestinians have enough voices to speak on their behalf. I try to do my job.

It just so happens that I write for a Palestinian newspaper and it is always involved. There are times when, for whatever reason, the paper is unable to publish because of (Israel's) occupation or there are times when my colleagues are unable to go from point A to point B in Jerusalem, and there are times when they are shot and killed.

So the issue itself is always there. But to call myself representative of the Palestinians, that would be too pretentious. And that is a big shoe for me to fill.

TRT World: Then why is it important for you to attend all these meetings? What is it that keeps you coming back each day, despite the kind of answers that you get?

Said Arikat: Well, believe it or not, because I write every day and no matter what happens, there is always plenty of stuff to write about. But also you have be out there. It's like fishing. You've got to get something from time to time.

I've managed over the years to get them to say things that maybe they didn't want to say, or I would push them to say stuff that they didn't want to say. So I have to go there day after day very simply to do my job because I'm a State Department correspondent.

TRT World: What impact do you think this is having with the questions you ask?

Said Arikat: Well, I think they do have an impact. I have met all the secretaries of state for the past more than two decades and at least they are polite enough to say, we appreciate your questions. They all told me that at one time or another, and maybe those who did not like me much either.

But it's not only me. I have colleagues who are always there because the issue is so omnipresent, because the issue is important. They also ask lots of questions. So together, I think they do make an impact. I mean, let's face it, US foreign policy is tied to the US role in the world.

And it's very intricate. It's involved with security, it's involved with the economy, it's involved with Germany. The United States keeps 700 bases around the world. So it is the hegemon, so to speak.

So together we can at least get them to express stuff that otherwise they would not express or say stuff that otherwise they would not, and in that respect, yes, it does have an impact.

TRT World: What's the difference in the answers you've been given since Oct. 7? What do you think of the official narrative of the US when it comes to the war?

Said Arikat: I think that without a doubt, Oct. 7 changed a great deal of the narrative because the United States, as well as many of its Western allies, European allies and so on, they deal with it as if that's when history began.