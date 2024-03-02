Turkish communications director has visited an exhibition by Palestinian children painters from Gaza at Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), saying that it aimed at revealing Israel’s “policy of lies.”

Fahrettin Altun on Friday visited the "Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Child Artists Exhibition" organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

He said that the ADF was launched as one of Türkiye's most important international public diplomacy brands and hosted many leaders so far.

“In this forum, we wanted to explain the Gaza issue, which is really one of the bleeding wounds of the world these days, to the international guests coming here with an innovative exhibition logic,” he stated.

“The exhibition of children artists from Gaza will be opened by our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) together with the leaders,” he said, adding: “They will give their opening speeches of the forum by passing through here.”

The communications director pointed out that the exhibition essentially tells how “great cruelty” was committed by Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009.

“These paintings actually reveal how Israel's oppression is a historical oppression,” he underlined.

“When you look at the exhibition, which is still open today both here and in Taksim (Istanbul), you can clearly see that, unfortunately, Israel used phosphorus bombs on that day, bombed civilians on that day, killed children and women on that day, and massacred civilians and health workers on that day,” he criticised.

“It continues to slaughter them today."