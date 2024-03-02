Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met on Saturday Xavier Bettel, Ignazio Cassis, Jeenbek Kulubaev, his counterparts from Luxembourg, Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

He also held talks with secretary general of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Helga M. Schmid.

Meetings were also held with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Fidan also met Namibia's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Peya Mushelenga, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki, and Kosovo Diaspora's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz.

Fidan told Maliki that Ankara's strong support for Palestine will continue, according to diplomatic sources.

He stressed the need for Israel to stop its attacks and declare a ceasefire in Palestine' Gaza, and said that no alternative other than a two-state solution to the conflict was acceptable.

The minister also stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to the enclave without interruption.

Later in the day, Fidan engaged in conversations with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi, Montenegron counterpart Filip Ivanovic, top Senegalese diplomat Ismaila Madior Fall and Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.

In the second day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Food Security: A Growing Challenge panel has been held, hosting representatives from various countries.

During the panel, the Moldovan foreign minister praised Turkish efforts for peace between Moscow and Kiev, including the 2022 Black Sea grain deal to resume grain shipments from Ukraine.