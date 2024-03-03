Double standards of some international major powers on different issues, as well as their disregard for international law were exposed by panelists at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), the Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ADF on Sunday, which was held in southern Türkiye this weekend, Hakan Fidan said there are serious efforts underway to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye supports views that established practices of the international community regarding Gaza should now be set aside in favor of taking unilateral action, Fidan noted.

He also stated that Türkiye hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon.

"A dialogue for a ceasefire (in Ukraine) should start. That doesn't mean recognising the occupation, but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately," Fidan told a press conference.

Fidan also said a trip to the US is planned for next week at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend a strategic mechanism meeting.

Regional and global issues

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu told Anadolu at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that she had a fruitful meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Bucharest at the end of January to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including economic cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Highlighting Türkiye as a “key economic partner” for her country, Odobescu said around 18,000 Turkish companies operate in the Romanian market, with a trade volume reaching $10 billion in 2023.

She described preparations for the first high-level strategic cooperation meeting with Fidan to discuss concrete projects in both Romania and Türkiye as a “good opportunity.”

She emphasised that efforts under the trilateral initiative, which includes Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania, against the threat of mines in the Black Sea are another example of cooperation between them. This contributes significantly to ensuring and protecting security in the Black Sea, she added.

She emphasised that the three countries' efforts to clear mines in the Black Sea will also help Ukraine transit its cereals and agricultural products.

Odobescu expressed her delight at getting the opportunity to represent Romania at this year's Antalya Diplomacy Forum, saying the platform is ideal for exchanging perspectives on various crises and discussing regional and global issues in a challenging geopolitical environment.

Humanitarian situation in Gaza

Odobescu also voiced sadness over the humanitarian situation in Gaza amid Israel's relentless attacks.