Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024: Women's role in achieving lasting peace
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan stresses the importance of women in diplomacy, crisis resolution, and peace-building, during the high-level session on "Women, Peace, and Security" at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
The panel pioneered by the Turkish First Lady Erdogan, saw the participation of renowned figures all around the world. / Photo: AA Archive
March 3, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has drawn attention to the importance of women in diplomacy, crisis resolution, and peace-building, during the high-level session on "Women, Peace, and Security" at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The panel pioneered by the Turkish First Lady Erdogan, saw the participation of renowned figures on Saturday including activist Tawakkol Karman, Ivana Zivkovic, Deputy Resident Representative and Regional Director for Türkiye at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bineta Diop, Special Envoy on Women, Peace, and Security for the African Union Commission, alongside Desislava Radeva, the First Lady of Bulgaria, and Tamara Vucic, the First Lady of Serbia.

Activist Karman noted that women have historically been the most affected by the destructive effects of war and conflict, stating, "Women who have experienced wars have also demonstrated leadership in the face of difficulties when conflicts erupt. They have endured unimaginable hardships, displacement, loss of loved ones, sexual violence, and the collapse of essential services."

Referring to Israel's attacks on Gaza, Karman said, "The Israeli occupation, the ongoing genocide war against Palestinians, is a sad example of humanity's degradation. The mechanism of killing and destruction by Israel continues to claim the lives of civilians in Gaza. The Israeli occupation is genocide for the people subjected to death, hunger, and displacement by supporters under the US administration and other Western allies."

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative and Regional Director for Türkiye Zivkovic expressed her honour to participate in the forum, stating that the agenda of women's security is supported by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

"Supporting displaced, refugee women and girls is at the heart of our work in crisis settings like Gaza, Ukraine, and others," Zivkovic said.

"If we do not ensure equality, neither peace nor development can be sustainable. If half of our society is left behind in realising their dreams, rights, and contributions, we cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or fulfil our commitments on women, peace, and security," she added.

'Women's voices'

Bineta Diop, the African Union Commission's Special Envoy on Women, Peace, and Security, thanked Emine Erdogan for consistently raising the issues of "women, peace, and security" at the ADF.

Diop emphasised the critical importance of effective diplomacy where women's voices are heard and respected in overcoming global challenges.

"It is imperative that we recognise the role played by South African women who were instrumental in taking Israel to the International Criminal Court, and the women who spearheaded this effort."

Bulgarian First Lady Desislava Radeva expressed gratitude to the Turkish first lady for her initiative and leadership in organising the event. She underscored the significance of addressing this topic at a time when violence and crises are escalating worldwide, noting the disproportionate negative impact of armed conflicts on women and girls.

Radeva stressed the need for the international community to strive for greater effectiveness in involving women in peacebuilding and protection processes, stating, "Recognising the importance of women and supporting their active participation in peace processes is crucial."

Serbian First Lady Tamara Vucic also conveyed her respect and admiration for Emine Erdogan for hosting this significant program as part of the 3rd ADF, stating that they cannot change the world or any part of it with old foundations and principles.

Vucic emphasised the need for a new approach and understanding of the problems inherent in the old approach, suggesting that the same mindset and approach would lead to the same solutions, which they cannot be content with.

Referring to a speech by Erdogan in 2018, Vucic concluded, "I believe that women play a leading role in rebuilding societies and elevating common values."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
