The vote count continued, two days after elections for Iran’s parliament and the top clerical assembly.

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran’s election headquarters, told reporters on Sunday that the results of 231 seats in parliament and 72 seats in the Assembly of Experts had been finalised.

More than 15,000 candidates were vying for 290 seats in the parliament (Majlis), while 144 candidates ran for the 88-member clerical body that appoints the country’s Supreme Leader.

Of the country's 87 million people, more than 61 million were eligible to vote in the elections held on Friday.

The unofficial voter turnout was just over 41 percent, slightly lower than 42.4 percent in the 2020 parliamentary polls, the lowest since the 1979 revolution.

Turnout in the capital was 25 percent, according to unofficial figures cited by local media, lower than in past elections.

The highest percentage of voting — 64.3 — was recorded in central Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces.

Eslami said elections on some seats in the capital Tehran and 14 other provinces will be held again. According to Iran’s election law, each candidate must be able to procure at least 20 percent of the total votes to gain the parliamentary seat.

Veteran lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian garnered 545,805 votes in Tehran, followed by another senior lawmaker Hamid Resaee and journalist-turned-lawmaker Amir Hossein Sabiti.