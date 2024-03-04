"Issues concerning the Turkish borders with Iraq will be permanently resolved this summer," Turkish President Erdogan has said, as PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across the border, to plot attacks on Türkiye.

The remarks came after a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday.

Referring principally to the PKK, based across the border in northern Iraq, and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK, he said, "We are ready to bring new nightmares to those who think they can bring Türkiye to its knees with terrorist formation along its southern borders."

He also expressed that Türkiye is determined “to establish a security corridor along its borders with Syria, extending 30-40 kilometres (18.6-25 miles) in depth,” a step it tried to take with previous pacts with US and Russian forces in the region, agreements that Ankara says were not followed.

Ongoing onslaught in Gaza

Turkish president also touched on the ongoing onslaught and atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, expressing "Türkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine and will continue to do so."

Noting Ankara's support for Palestinians through diplomacy and humanitarian aid, he pointed to the necessity of international efforts to resolve the issue.

Urging a unified Islamic world "like bricks of a wall, especially for Gaza," he said: "The solution to the (Gaza) problem lies in achieving effective and resolute international consensus.”

Last fall , a contact group was formed by the regional countries along with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a state of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.