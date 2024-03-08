I was born in Gaza nearly 40 years ago. I remember having a happy early childhood. My father used to take us on trips to different parts of Palestine, exploring nature and religious sites. I wasn't exactly a naughty child, but I recall my mother always asking me to sit down when the bus passed through mountainous roads and green fields. I would always put both my hands on the bus window and gaze outside.

I still recall spontaneously playing with Jewish children in a public park. Both my parents and the parents of the other children observed from afar as we innocently played. Perhaps, for them, it was a glimpse of hope for coexistence and living together.

My father was a teacher and established a learning institute called 'Salam,' an Arabic word that means 'peace'. He planned trips from Gaza to Jerusalem and sometimes other parts of Palestine, either monthly or weekly.

In 1987, the first Intifada started, and the number of these trips reduced. What I recall during the years of the Intifada is the increase in the number of checkpoints and search points by Israeli soldiers.

The Erez crossing was the main gateway for Palestinians to the outside world. I remember when it was just a few soldiers stopping our car, looking inside, or opening the trunk for a search. Then, year after year, it evolved into a sophisticated terminal with various searching equipment. Eventually, Palestinian cars were no longer allowed to cross.

The little hope for coexistence started to fade away as more and more walls and barriers were constructed by the Israelis, even inside Gaza City. These barriers were ugly, blocking major streets and cutting off neighbourhoods.

During the First Intifada, Israeli soldiers imposed many curfews. Sometimes, these curfews were only for men, with only women and children allowed to go out. As the youngest in the family, I used to accompany my mother to buy daily necessities.

Gun’s muzzle in my head

On other days, curfews were imposed on everyone—elderly, women, children, and men. I remember one particularly dull day when the children in my neighbourhood decided to play football in a narrow, hidden street. They believed that Israeli soldiers wouldn't see them.

At that time, my father advised the children not to make noise and to play only in the secluded part of the town, away from the main road where Israeli military vehicles typically patrolled.

As children, the football match was intense, and we couldn't resist celebrating the first goal. Our shouts and cheers echoed through the air.

Bad luck! The moment we celebrated the goal was exactly when an Israeli patrol passed the main road. We all heard the sound of the military vehicle entering our street. The children and teenagers started running, climbing over walls, or rushing into their homes. Some boys hid behind walls. I was too young and couldn’t run fast or hide properly. I tried to hide behind a tree, but it seemed the tree didn't conceal me well enough.

I was hiding and lowering my head. When I raised my head, I found a gun pointed at me by an Israeli soldier who asked, 'Where is your home?' With trembling lips, I answered, 'Here!' The soldier shouted in broken Arabic, 'rookh, rookh!' which means 'Go, go!'

Now, after three decades, I still can't forget the M16's muzzle pointed just two inches from my eyes.

I was around six years old at that time. The soldiers were occupied with older children. As I ran towards my home, I witnessed other Israeli forces catching and beating teenagers.

Many neighbourhood boys were arrested that day, and parents later went to free them from Israeli prisons, trying to convince the authorities that they were just children playing outside after being besieged in their homes for many days due to tight curfews. Parents even paid fines to secure the release of their children.

In 1994, after the Oslo Agreement, a new chapter began for me as a more conscious child. There were no more Israeli soldiers in the streets of Gaza, no curfews, and we could stay outdoors after 9:00 pm.

It felt like more freedom, although Israeli control remained at the borders and checkpoints, primarily between towns and cities in Gaza rather than inside the urban centres. Illegal settlements still existed in many parts of the tiny enclave.

Finally, we could play football in the neighbourhood and stay outdoors until a little later.

A dream pending Israeli approval

I later realised that revisiting the places we went to during and before the Intifada became more challenging. My family needed permits to go to Jerusalem and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The trips and picnics, once regular in Jerusalem, now felt like a dream pending approval from the Israelis. Nonetheless, we found solace in the limited freedom within what was starting to feel like a large prison called Gaza.

In 1999, my family and I travelled by plane from the Gaza International Airport to Egypt. It was my first time on an aircraft, and it remains one of the happiest moments of my life—boarding a Palestinian Airlines flight. My father promised that we would travel every year.

Before turning 18, I insisted to my parents that I wanted to visit the Al Aqsa Mosque one last time. After waiting a few weeks, we obtained permits and travelled through the Erez crossing again. However, this time, the crossing was vastly different from the ones I experienced in my childhood.

I underwent a body search by a female Israeli soldier who instructed me to remove most of my clothes. It was a humiliating experience.

I felt relief when I reached the Al Aqsa compound and started to see the mosque slowly emerging as I walked through the trees. Praying in this beautiful Islamic site is such an uplifting experience.

Second Intifada and loss of Palestinian leaders

On September 28, 2000, the Second Intifada started following Ariel Sharon's visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Sharon was an right-wing opposition leader who, in 1982, was the Israeli defence minister involved in the massacre of Palestinian refugees in the Sabra and Shatila camps in Beirut.

Sharon’s visit to Al Aqsa sparked anger among Palestinians, who felt that the visit of a criminal was a desecration of an Islamic holy site. Sharon became Israel’s prime minister the next year. More restrictions were imposed on Palestinians. Gaza International Airport was destroyed. The construction of the apartheid separation wall in the occupied West Bank started in 2002. I was just a student then.

In 2002, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was besieged in his compound in Ramallah. Israeli forces confined him to his headquarters, the Muqataa. In November 2004, Arafat passed away. Many reports and some Palestinian officials say he was poisoned.

In 2005, Sharon orchestrated what was known as the Israeli ‘Gaza disengagement’, dismantling illegal Jewish settlements in response to Palestinian resistance against them. Internationally, it was perceived as an Israeli withdrawal during the early years of the Second Intifada. It wasn’t a withdrawal, as Israel still controlled Gaza’s land, sea and sky.

Palestinians didn’t only lose Arafat but also other Palestinian figures who were killed by Israel – such as Abu Ali Mustafa, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, founder and spiritual leader of Hamas. Yassin, a disabled person, was shot at and killed by an Israeli Apache while he was on his way to the mosque early morning. I remember hearing about the air strike.

Hamas elected, takes over Gaza administration

In 2006, Palestinians held parliamentary elections overseen by international and national committees. The elections were widely considered free and fair, leading to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas coming to power.

Israel and its allies went ballistic over Hamas’ rise to power. The quartet on the Middle East – including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom – demanded that Hamas recognise Israel, renounce violence and accept previous agreements made between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hamas didn’t accept these conditions and emphasised that it was a resistance movement that came by the will of the Palestinian people.

The situation deteriorated for the people in Gaza, and I remember the chaos that ensued – triggered by different armed groups that we didn’t know exactly well – between 2006 and mid-2007.

A gun pointed at me again

I remember another time in my life when a gun was pointed at me by gunmen in a van while I was walking home from college. They were laughing at me. Had those gunmen killed me, no one would have known who they were.

Even if we complained about such gunmen or other law-and-order incidents, the police didn’t respond. One of the reasons, I remember, was the police force always ran short on fuel for their vehicles. They were barely able to arrive on the crime spot and investigate such incidents.

In June 2007, Hamas took control of Gaza’s security. Their fighters manned police stations and security sites.