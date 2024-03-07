Türkiye and Somalia have signed a government-to-government memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in oil and natural gas exploration in Somalia's onshore and offshore blocks.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, and the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed.

Under this agreement, collaborative efforts will be undertaken to harness Somalia's resources for its people's benefit, the Turkish minister emphasised on Thursday in a post he shared on X.

The accord marks a commitment to engage in joint activities that will contribute to developing and utilising Somalia's petroleum and natural gas reserves.

This strategic move is part of Türkiye's broader objective to strengthen its presence in the Horn of Africa through new energy partnerships, fostering mutual benefits and cooperation in the region, Bayraktar added.