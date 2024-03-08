WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN holds Iran responsible for Mahsa Amini's Death — report
UN condemns Iran's violence against protestors sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in a report detailing Tehran's use of excessive force and detentions.
UN holds Iran responsible for Mahsa Amini's Death — report
A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death. / Photo: AP Archive
March 8, 2024

Iran is responsible for the “physical violence” that led to the death of Mahsa Aminiin September 2022 and sparked nationwide protests against the country's dressing code for women, a UN fact-finding mission has said.

Friday's stark pronouncement came in a wide-ranging initial report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council by the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran.

It also found that the country employed “unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force” to put down the demonstrations that erupted following Amini's death, and that Iranian security forces sexually assaulted detainees.

The monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

There was no immediate comment on the report from Iran. Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment on the mission’s findings.

“The protests were unprecedented because of the leadership of women and youth, in their reach and longevity and, ultimately, the state’s violent response,” the report says.

Recommended

“Based on the evidence and patterns of violence by the morality police in the enforcement of the mandatory hijab on women, the mission is satisfied that Ms. Amini was subjected to physical violence that led to her death,” it added.

22-year-old Amini died on Sept. 16, 2022, a few days after her arrest by police for allegedly violating the dress code for women in force shortly after the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Iran has denied being responsible for her death or that she had been beaten.

RelatedIran stops family marking Mahsa Amini's death anniversary: rights groups
RelatedForeigners detained in Iran as protests continue over Amini's death
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington