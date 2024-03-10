Members of the Aegean Exporters' Associations, visiting Tokyo for the Foodex Japan fair, have been hosted at a reception organized at the Turkish Embassy in the Japanese capital.

During the reception, Mehmet Ali Isik, the coordinator of sustainability and organic products at the Aegean Exporters' Associations and head of the Aegean Dried Fruit and Products Exporters' Association, said they had to pause the annual event due to the pandemic and expressed pleasure at commemorating the centennial of Japan-Türkiye diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the growing strategic value of the food industry globally, Isik stressed that Türkiye ranks as Europe's top agricultural producer and the world's seventh-largest, boasting a production volume nearing $60 billion.

He added that Türkiye distinguishes itself through its quality and reliability in food production.

“The Turkish food industry has made notable advancements in adhering to international standards of production and maintaining ongoing quality assurance measures.

"Türkiye, currently aligning with EU regulations, is making progress in this domain. With its premium products, the Turkish food sector successfully exports to major markets like the EU and the US. Moreover, Türkiye stands as a significant global exporter, shipping food products to nearly 200 countries. These achievements underscore the esteemed reputation of the Turkish food industry on the international stage,’’ he noted.

Isik also said that in Türkiye, research is underway concerning the sustainability of agriculture and soil conservation, alongside efforts in organic and ecological farming for health benefits, adding that production aligned with sustainability principles is encouraged.

51 Turkish companies attend fair