US President Donald Trump has ordered an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The tariff, set to take effect in three weeks, comes on top of a separate 25 percent duty entering into force on Thursday, according to the text of the executive order released by the White House.

The order also threatens potential penalties on other countries deemed to be "directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil."

"Should a foreign country retaliate against the United States in response to this action, I may modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the actions herein ordered," the statement said.

The new, Russia-related tariffs on New Delhi will take effect in 21 days, while the already-threatened 25 percent tariff is set to take effect on Thursday.