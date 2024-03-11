Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the situation towards an "explosion."

In remarks on state media, Safadi said on Monday his country, which overviews the holy site, rejected Israel's announced move to limit access during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.

"We warn that desecrating the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque is playing with fire," Safadi said in a joint news conference with the Vatican's foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

The compound, the third holiest shrine in Islam, is also the site of the most sacred place for Jews who know it as the Temple Mount. It has been a longstanding flashpoint for trouble.

Jordan echoes the Palestinian view that such restrictions on Muslim worshippers, already facing war and hunger in Gaza, were an attack on freedom of worship.

After far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said recently he wanted tougher restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the numbers admitted would be similar to last year.

"Not allowing worshippers to perform their religious duties and their rituals in this holy month and restricting freedom to enter the Aqsa mosque, all that pushes towards an explosive situation which is what we are warning about," Safadi added.

'The West Bank is boiling'