Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation as the Caribbean nation's head of government, the chair of the Caribbean Community and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced, leaving an unelected role he has held since the 2021 assassination of the country's last president.

Henry's resignation early on Tuesday comes after regional leaders met in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the US called last week to be "expedited" with the creation of a presidential council.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and naming of an interim prime minister," said Ali, thanking Henry for his service to Haiti.

Henry travelled to Kenya late last month to secure its leadership of a United Nations-backed international security mission to help police fight armed gangs, but a drastic escalation of violence in the capital Port-au-Prince during his absence left him stranded in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

