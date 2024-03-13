German sportswear giant Adidas has reported an annual loss for 2023 on Wednesday, still weighed down by the fallout from the end of its tie-up with "controversial rapper" Kanye West.

The loss of $82M followed a profit of $668M the previous year. Sales fell by five percent to $23.374B, and were hit particularly hard in the United States due to the discontinuation of sales of Yeezy trainers that were designed with West.

Sales slipped slightly in the fourth quarter, with a particularly heavy fall in North America as Adidas sold less to wholesalers as it sought to reduce excess inventory.