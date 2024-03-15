US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the removal of far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the latter has "lost his way" and is an "obstacle" to peace in the Middle East.

Schumer, the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, strongly criticised Netanyahu in a 40-minute speech on Thursday morning in the Senate.

Schumer said Netanyahu has put himself in a coalition of far-right extremists and "as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows."

The top Democrat called on Israel to hold new elections, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The high-level warning comes as an increasing number of Democrats have pushed back against Israel and as President Joe Biden has stepped up public pressure on Netanyahu's regime, arguing that he needs to pay more attention to the civilian death toll in Gaza amid the Israeli invasion and carnage.

Schumer has so far positioned himself as a strong ally of the Israeli regime, visiting the country just days after the October 7 surprise raid by Hamas fighters on Israeli military posts and settlements.

But he said on the Senate floor that the "Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past."

Schumer stated that Netanyahu, who has long opposed Palestinian statehood, is one of several obstacles in the way of the two-state solution pushed by the United States.

Netanyahu "has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel," Schumer noted. "Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah."

Unusually direct call