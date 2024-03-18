Vaughan Gething won the Welsh Labour Party leadership contest by securing 51.7 percent of the vote and will become the first Black leader of the semi-autonomous government.

"Today, we turn a page in the book of our nation’s history. A history we write together," Gething said after he won the election.

Gething will replace Mark Drakeford, who is expected to resign on March 19, with the Welsh parliament formally set to elect the next leader the following day.

After British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish First Minister Humza Haroon Yousaf, Gething is the third leader who is a son of an immigrant in the UK.

Gething was born in Zambia to a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, Sunak has Indian heritage, while Yousaf was born to a Pakistani family in the UK.

Related Britain is far from combating ‘racism through transformative education’

Diversity at the top

There’s no denying British politics has changed, and quickly.

Before 2002, the country had never had a non-white Cabinet minister. Sunak likes to point out that his Cabinet is one of the most diverse in British history. It includes Home Secretary James Cleverly and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who are Black, and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, whose parents immigrated from India.

Sunak told last year’s Conservative Party conference that he is “proud to be the first British Asian prime minister,” but “even prouder that it’s just not a big deal.”