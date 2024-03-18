For decades, top officials around India came together each Ramadan for "political iftar," a post-colonial, post-independence concept unique to the country.

It began at the behest of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, independent India’s first prime minister when he hosted personal iftar get-togethers at the All India Congress Headquarters in New Delhi.

Nehru would invite his Muslim friends and together they would break bread as they sat down for the post-sunset meal. Nehru’s iftar parties were driven by his personal conviction in the importance of diversity and interfaith initiatives.

The gatherings were by no means a planned mode to reach out to the minority population or necessarily a political activity. They were more of an expression of camaraderie, the undercurrent of which letting the minority Muslim population know that their religious-cultural practices were respected.

This almost seems unimaginable in current times, but this was Nehru’s approach to religion and dedication to a secular government.

Though Nehru was a Hindu and a Brahmin, he was secular in practice and in governance. His religiosity went way beyond the conventional understanding of faith.

Ainslie Thomas Embree, a historian and India expert states in his 1993 essay, Nehru’s Understanding of Social Function of Religion, "Although 80 percent of its people are Hindus, I cannot find that Nehru ever referred to India as a Hindu nation."

Embree further noted, "India, they (leaders of Congress party) insisted, would be a secular state, that is, in the Indian usage of the term: a nation where all religion would be freely practised but none would be favoured over another by the state."

Invariably, such a worldview would result in eating together, aligning with the unique element in the Indian Constitution that pledges "unity in diversity."

Transformation

Post-Nehru, the character of political iftar began to transform. Iftar organised by political parties were increasingly laced with respective ideologies.

The guest lists too became more selective, with invites often sent only to influential Muslims. Critics said these events were starting to take on hints of tokenism, with politicians of different faiths routinely donning symbolic Muslim clothing such as skull caps, scarves and sherwanis.

In the 1970s, political iftar became intertwined with vote bank politics and was rarely an honest marker of inclusiveness. However, in a constitutionally secular country, the culture of throwing iftar parties (with its dose of controversies) continued.

Over the years, all major political players have hosted iftar parties. From Indira Gandhi (India’s first female prime minister, also Nehru’s daughter) to succeeding PMs Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Atal Behari Bajpayee (affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party), to important chief ministers like Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna (Uttar Pradesh), to various local leaders and recent former Indian National Congress party president Rahul Gandhi.

It was Indira Gandhi who first gave the iftar party a political colour and twist in the 1970s, strategically using these lavish events to reach out to upper-class, influential Muslims whose support would matter in the electoral playbook.

At the state level, rigorous vote bank politics was always associated with the much-stratified Uttar Pradesh (UP), the largest state in India. In the UP, iftar gatherings were initiated by former Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Baguna, and still remain in citizens' collective memory.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is critically important in electoral politics even today, and more so when it comes to Muslim votes. The state currently has a BJP-ruled government with Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, who is known for his aggressive Hindutva-driven leadership.

But not every member of BJP or even RSS was a hardliner like Adityanath, oblivious of the country's plural fabric even a decade back. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an exception even within the Hindutva universe.